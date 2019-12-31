Breaking News
Both I-5 over the Grapevine and Hwy 58 are open at this time with no restrictions.

#VegasNYE: Built to Spill performs ‘Carry the Zero’

News

by: Caroline Bleakley

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Indie band Built to Spill performs its song ‘Carry the Zero’ while performing recently at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News