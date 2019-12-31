VegasNYE: Built to Spill performs ‘Carry the Zero’

KGET 17
by: Caroline Bleakley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Indie band Built to Spill performs its song ‘Carry the Zero’ while performing recently at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.
We are stoked to see all the excitement about the KILAS 20th anniversary tour! Thank you to any and all who have listened. To celebrate we will be playing the album in it's entirety! Tickets will go on sale… https://t.co/djzPLJnZ5n— Built to Spill (@Built_2_Spill) March 12, 2019
