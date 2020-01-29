Vanessa Bryant changes Instagram profile picture to image of Kobe and Gianna

(NBC NEWS) – The wife of Kobe Bryant changed her Instagram profile picture to a touching photo of the NBA superstar embracing their 13-year-old daughter, both of whom were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa Bryant made the change on Wednesday while also changing her account from private to public.

In the photo, the couple’s daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, is seen with her arms around her father’s neck. Both Kobe Bryant and Gianna are smiling at each other in the photo.

The picture of the father and daughter was snapped at a game in Toronto in 2016, the same year Kobe Bryant retired from the NBA.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 41, and Gianna were among nine people killed when the Sikorsky S-76B chopper they were on crashed into a hillside just before 9:50 a.m. Sunday after departing from the John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

The helicopter was headed to Camarillo Airport in Ventura County, near Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

In addition to Bryant and Gianna, others who died in the crash were Ara Zobayan, 49, the pilot; Christina Mauser, 38, an assistant basketball coach at Mamba Sports Academy; John Altobelli, 56, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa; his wife, Keri Altobelli, 46; their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 13; Payton Chester, 13, who played on the academy’s basketball teams; and her mother, Sarah Chester, 45.

Vanessa Bryant has yet to publicly comment on the deaths of her husband and daughter. The couple married in 2001 and have three other daughters together, Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, 7 months.