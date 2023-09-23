BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department announced a series of burn training exercises taking place at the start of next week.

The Valley Training Burn will include a series of prescribed burns in east Bakersfield aiming to reduce the potential for wildfire damage. This training burn will get rid of dry grasses that pose a threat towards local residences. A series of burns will take place each day on Sept. 25, 27 and 29, according to officials.

The prescribed burns will last from 8 a.m. to around 3 p.m. The area firefighters plan on conducting these exercises will be at the southeast corner of the Hwy 184 and Hwy 178 intersection. Burn preparations began in March to ensure public and firefighter safety, according to KCFD.