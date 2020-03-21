Valley Strong branches to remain open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Valley Strong Credit Union has announced they will remain open and will continue to service in the following capacities:
• Delano, Downtown, Mt. Vernon, River Run and Tehachapi will continue to offer full
service with additional protections in place to safeguard team members and the public.
• Artisan, Buena Vista, Ming, Panama, and Town & Country branches will convert to driveup service only.
• All drive-up services will open one hour early, beginning at 8 a.m.
• Town & Country will add Saturday drive-up service.
