Valley CAL FIRE captain killed in traffic accident

MERCED, Calif. (KGET) — A fire captain with CAL FIRE was killed in a traffic accident early Wednesday morning.

The organization said 36-year-old Fire Cpt. Paul Rotondaro was killed in an accident on Highway 140 in Merced County. He had worked for CAL FIRE since 2006 and served the areas of Madera, Mariposa and Merced.

Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement today about Rotondaro’s death.

“Jennifer (Newsom) and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Fire Captain Paul Rotondaro, a man who dedicated his life to protecting his fellow Californians,” he said. “We extend our deepest condolences to his wife and children, family, friends and colleagues. His contribution to his community will not be forgotten.”

Rotondaro is survived by his wife, Jennifer, 13-year-old daughter Kiersten and 16-month-old son Wyatt. In his honor, the Capitol flags are being flown at half-staff today.