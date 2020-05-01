Valley Baptist employees get 2 month paycheck bridge from federal loan program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leaders with Valley Baptist Church say they will be able to keep hundreds of employees — at least for now — thanks to a federal forgivable loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.

A workplace for roughly 200 employees, the church spans three campuses across the city. Thousands of Kern County families look to the church for faith and community.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, just like many small businesses and non-profit organizations, keeping employees has become a challenge.

But at Valley Baptist, that challenge has been met, at least for the next eight weeks because the church applied for, and received, a federal government payment protection program forgivable loan, allowing the church to meet its payroll for two months.

“It’s supporting individual americans that need to be able to pay their bills,” said Dr. Roger Spradlin, the senior co-pastor with Valley Baptist Church. He made clear the funds will go directly to employees, including those who maintain the church’s property and work in the affiliated pre-school.

“This is a program not so much to support the church, but to support individual employees,” he stated.

The loan was made possible after Congress allocated $659 billion for businesses, and non-profit and faith-based organizations with fewer than 500 employees. Rep. Kevin McCarthy Thursday said the goal is to help employers keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding more than 30 million jobs already have been saved. McCarthy also said the Small Business Administration has approved more loans in the last 14 days than it did in the last 14 years combined.

Spradlin said church employees are grateful to have work.

“Being able to support people, even for a limited time during this darkest time, can make a significant difference,” he said.

But there also are several small businesses which have not yet heard back on the statuses of their loan applications, including the Boss Cocktail Lounge on Buck Owens Blvd.

“I have tried all of them,” owner Christy Ferguson said, speaking about her attempts to apply for various loans. “No money is coming is in. I have nothing.”

Ferguson said her business, which is connected to the Zingo’s Cafe, needs the money, or else her and her five employees could go under.

“I’ve tried everything. Everything. I’m just worried about the business. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to re-open. And that’s sad because this is like a landmark here.”

Cassie Bittle, owner of K.C. Steakhouse, said she is dealing with a similar situation.

“I had the hopes of that PPP loan,” Bittle said. “I know my mother and I worked really diligently with my CPA getting all of the forms in there. We had all of the hopes and then the news we were not accepted into the first round…I was in tears.”

McCarthy addressed the concerns Thursday and said he wants to help.

“If there is a challenge with K.C. Steakhouse and others, I don’t know what’s going on with their loans, but I would walk through with their banks, and maybe other local banks,” he said, offering to “talk with them personally.”

Through it all, Pastor Spradlin is calling on the community to not give up hope.

“Faith and fear just don’t really dwell together in the same person, and so we have this choice: Fear or are we going to live by faith?”