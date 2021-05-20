Valley Air District issues health warning due to gusty winds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a Valley-wide health warning through tonight due to gusty winds.

The organization said strong northwesterly winds are creating blowing dust and elevated concentrations of particulate matter 10 microns and smaller across the San Joaquin Valley.

Exposure can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis and increase risk of respiratory infections.

For more information, visit valleyair.org or call the Bakersfield office at 661-392-5500.