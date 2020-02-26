Vallarta Supermarkets announces new meatless meals for lent season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vallarta Supermarkets announced their additional menu offerings in various departments for a limited time.

Customers who celebrate Lent, a 40-day process of fasting and sacrifice leading up to Easter, can enjoy tasty meatless alternatives to the familiar foods they love even when following a Lenten diet or looking to reduce their meat consumption, that is according to Vallarta Supermarkets.

Menu items such as a carnitas torta or carne asada tacos can be substituted with Beyond Beef. According to Vallarta Supermarkets, they will offer items like Tortas de Camarón (shrimp patties) as well as other seafood options such as battered or grilled fish and shrimp in crispy tacos, burritos, tortas and quesadillas.

This new menu will be available all across 50 stores in the in-store departments: La Cocina, Cevichería, Pescadería, Grab & Go, and the Cremería. It ends on Apr. 12.