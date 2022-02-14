Valentine’s Day celebrations in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valentine’s Day is a special day of the year for many who want to celebrate their significant other.

Valentine’s day is full of events for couples. It can be as romantic as a candle lit dinner or a fun activity like learning how to cook from a chef.

Some options around Bakersfield include reserved dinners.

Love is in the air. A five-course Valentine’s dinner is also offered with an optional wine pairing at the Padre Hotel in Downtown Bakersfield. Now the tickets aren’t cheap, they go for $95 per person.

Another special dinning event is at Chef Lino’s at the Pour House Bar and Grill off Fruitvale Ave.

“We just did a limited menu with some specialty items and we’re also doing our patio seating which is really nice as well,” Lino Gonzalez the chef at Pour House Bar and Grill said.

Themed lighting, live music, and a special menu for the occasion.

“We’ll be doing a fillet wellington which is a fillet mignon wrapped in a puff pastry,” Gonzalez said. “We’re also doing our prime rib special and a baked lobster tail.”

Another option for couples who are ready to make the next step, adopt an animal from Kern County Animal Services. They have a special deal going on through Saturday.

“We’re running an adoption promotion,” Nick Cullen the director for Kern County Animal Services said. “Just $14 to meet your valentine, your four legged furry valentine. That $14 adoption fee covers everything you need to be responsible adoption owner.”

Now whether you choose to go out or stay with your special someone is up to you. But giving each other a special to time to remember however you’d like to do it, is what makes this holiday a special one to remember.