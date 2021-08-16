Vaccinations increase in Kern County as new cases, hospitalizations skyrocket

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Vaccinations continue to increase in Kern County, according to state data. This comes as cases and hospitalizations skyrocket as more contagious variants of COVID-19 spread in Kern County.

New state data shows more than 330,000 people in Kern County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which breaks down to about 36% of the population with protection.

While the number of people fully vaccinated is considered low, according to health officials, more people are receiving the first dose of the vaccine. State data shows more than 12,000 people in Kern over the past month have received the first shot in the two-dose vaccine series.

Vaccination rates increasing in Kern County.

Although encouraging news, there is a race to vaccinate as many people as possible as more contagious variants spread in Kern County.

924 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kern County on Monday. The update from the Kern County Department of Public Health is the first update since Friday morning.

307 people are testing positive for the virus every day.

We also learned of two new deaths in Monday’s update. 1,436 lives have been lost to this virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations are also a new concern as 189 people are in the hospital with more severe symptoms of the virus, according to state data. 37 people are in the ICU.

State models show this current surge in local cases and hospitalizations could be worse than the previous surge in January. The model frequently changes depending on a variety of factors, including vaccination rates.

If you would like to sign up for a free COVID-19 vaccine, visit http://my turn.ca.gov.