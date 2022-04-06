BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you like tacos, live in Taft, and still haven’t done your taxes, the United Way of Kern County is holding an event later this week that you should bring your appetite to.

The UWKC’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) team is setting up at La Precoiosa Market in Taft at 538 Finley Drive to help the residents of Taft with tax preparation, COVID-19 tests, masks, tacos and more, all at no cost.

“We hope that by bringing more resources, it will bring the community together to utilize the tools that United Way of Kern County offers. On top of it all, we will be offering FREE tacos for the people that

attend and wait for their taxes to be filed!” said Annelisa Perez, Financial Stability Manager for United Way of Kern County.

Last year UWKC VITA was able to help file over 1,600 tax returns and bring about $2.7 million in tax returns to Kern residents, according to UWKC.

Every Taft resident that sets an appointment to get their taxes done with the VITA team will get free tacos.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.