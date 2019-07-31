US Navy: F/A – 18E crashes in Inyo County

The US Navy has confirmed a single-seater F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in Inyo County at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The status of the pilot involved in the crash is unknown.

A Navy search and rescue helicopter from the base at China Lake is en route.

Joint Strike Fighter Wing Public Affairs Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock, has released the following statement:

“At approximately 10 a.m. PST, a F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the ‘Vigilantes’ of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, crashed east of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. Search and rescue personnel are on scene and the status of the pilot is currently unknown. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.”

