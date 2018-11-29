U.S. Marshals: Bakersfield man, 67, arrested on suspicion of repeatedly raping a child in 1982

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Rufus Stevens Jr., 67, was arrested on Nov. 28 in the 2600 block of Brookside Drive in Southwest Bakersfield.

Throughout 1982, Stevens, on multiple occasions allegedly forced himself on a 12-year-old family member and repeatedly raped them, according to U.S. Marshals. The reported incidents occurred in Memphis, Tnn., officials say.

Officials received a lead that Stevens had started a new life and was residing in Bakersfield.

Stevens was booked at Kern County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.