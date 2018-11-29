U.S. Marshals: Bakersfield man, 67, arrested on suspicion of repeatedly raping a child in 1982
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Rufus Stevens Jr., 67, was arrested on Nov. 28 in the 2600 block of Brookside Drive in Southwest Bakersfield.
Throughout 1982, Stevens, on multiple occasions allegedly forced himself on a 12-year-old family member and repeatedly raped them, according to U.S. Marshals. The reported incidents occurred in Memphis, Tnn., officials say.
Officials received a lead that Stevens had started a new life and was residing in Bakersfield.
Stevens was booked at Kern County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.
