News

U.S. Marshals: Bakersfield man, 67, arrested on suspicion of repeatedly raping a child in 1982

By:

Posted: Nov 29, 2018 12:48 PM PST

Updated: Nov 29, 2018 12:51 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Rufus Stevens Jr., 67, was arrested on Nov. 28 in the 2600 block of Brookside Drive in Southwest Bakersfield.

Throughout 1982, Stevens, on multiple occasions allegedly forced himself on a 12-year-old family member and repeatedly raped them, according to U.S.  Marshals. The reported incidents occurred in Memphis, Tnn., officials say.

Officials received a lead that Stevens had started a new life and was residing in Bakersfield. 

Stevens was booked at Kern County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

