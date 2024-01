BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Forest Service is advising residents in the Kern River Valley of wildfire prevention burning for Thursday and Friday.

Officials said Thursday, crews are burning about 200 piles on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at the Main Dam campground. Officials said smoke will be visible in areas near Lake Isabella during the burns.

Forest Service officials said the smoke is expected to have low impact on air quality to the Kern River Valley.