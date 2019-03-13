Updated: Dog dragged on bird had injuries consistent with being hit with a car, reports say

Update: Elaine Rosa was in court today where her case was pushed back about a month.

Rosa remains on bail and is due back in court on May 29.

—-

New reports obtained by 17 News reveal the woman accused of dragging a dog behind her as she rode an electric scooter may have been going as fast as 25 miles per hour.

The report says an investigation team met with a Bird company official on February 8.

Bird brought them the scooter Elaine Rosa had used.

An officer who is around the same weight as Rosa was used to recreate the incident.

She was given a nylon bag filled with potatoes – weighing the same as Zebra, the dog.

The officer tied the bag of potatoes to her waistband just like reports said Rosa did.

Two separate speed tests were conducted. Officers found that the scooter’s top speed in both tests was 13 mph.

But bird scooter data captured speeds of up to 25 mph during Rosa’s ride. According to the report, Bird officials said that the speeds determined by their GPS are not 100% accurate and only an estimation.

The nylon bag, representing Zebra, was damaged and numerous holes wore through the fabric.

The police report shows that Zebra had injuries consistent with being hit with a car.

The report documented that Rosa took Zebra to Animal Emergency and Urgent Care four hours after the incident. It also says she told police she initially lied to the hospital about how the dog was injured concerned that they would deny service to her.

On February 15, the Kern County District Attorney’s office filed a felony animal cruelty charge and a misdemeanor charge against Rosa. She is currently out on bail, but is expected to be back in court on April 16.