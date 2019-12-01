UPDATE: Grapevine remains open CHP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine remains open according to CHP Fort Tejon’s twitter account as of 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

It is windy and cold up here but the #Grapevine remains open.

Please help spread the word: We have ZERO tolerance for parking on the freeway. pic.twitter.com/WtyrDrYN0Z — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) December 1, 2019

