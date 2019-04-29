UPDATE: Coroner identifies body of man found near McFarland in April

UPDATE (May 9): The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the body found south of McFarland nearly two weeks ago.

The coroner identified the body as 28-year-old Rafael Villareal of McFarland.

Villareal’s body was found on April 27 near Whisler and Grizoli roads.

More tests are needed to determine a cause and manner of death, according to a release from the coroner’s office.

Previous story:

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A body with what sheriff’s officials described as traumatic injuries was found south of McFarland over the weekend.

Homicide detectives are investigating after the corpse was found at about 1:18 p.m. Saturday in the area of Whisler and Garzoli roads, according to sheriff’s officials. The body has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

