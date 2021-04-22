UPDATE: 3-year-old managed to find gun, shoot himself, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler managed to get a hold of a gun and shoot himself Wednesday morning, according to police.



The 3-year-old is in serious but stable condition following the shooting that took place just after 7:30 a.m. at an apartment on Marsha Street, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road, police said.

Brittany Fox, a plumber who was working at the apartment complex on Wednesday, was packing up her tools in the courtyard area when the boys’ father came rushing down the stairs with the wounded toddler in his arms.

“Everything happened so quick,” she said. “Blood was all over the place. He told me the baby had been shot with his gun. And immediately I held the baby.”

From there, she applied pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived. Throughout the entire ordeal, she kept the toddler alert and talking.

“I was holding him, holding pressure. Trying to get him to calm down. He was talking to me. Telling me his name. His birthday. Kept repeatedly telling me he shot himself in the leg with his dad’s gun and he also kept saying I’m gonna die. you’re not.”

Rebecca Powers is in no way connected to this case, but she is an expert instructor at the Powers Firearms training facility at the 5 Dogs Range in Famoso. She said there are several ways gun owners can safely store their firearms.

“You can have a safe that you can keep them secured in. You could [also] unload [your firearms] with ammunitions separate and out of reach,” she stated. “The trick is you want to keep it accessible enough for self defense purposes, but inaccessible to unauthorized users.”

One way to do that, she said, is with a lockbox.

Back at the complex, Fox, a mother six. reflected on her life-saving actions. When asked whether she is a hero, she said “I don’t feel like a hero. I feel like I’m a woman who came out and saw somebody who needed help and immediately … Parents, please keep your guns put up, and don’t let the babies get them.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.