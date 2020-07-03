United Farm Workers accuses Wasco company of calling COVID-19-positive employees back to work

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The United Farm Workers of America is accusing PrimeX Farms of calling employees who tested positive for COVID-19 back to work.

Workers at Primex went on strike last week to advocate for safer working condition and better benefits after 31 of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Primex said it was closing to sanitize the plant, but the UFW says it was routine pest control, not a deep cleaning.

Now the union is accusing Primex of calling employees back to work even after they tested positive. The company started testing at its plant this week, and the UFW says it’s asking workers to return to be tested again.

The company has not responded to calls for comment about the UFW’s allegations.