Unified command established for emergency response regarding Cymric oil field seepage

MCKITTRICK, Calif. (KGET) — A unified command has been established to address the more than one million gallons of oil that have seeped from the ground in an oil field north of McKittrick, according to the state Department of Conservation’s Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources.

That department and the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response continue to address the release of water and oil in a dry stream bed at the Cymric oil field, according to a DOGGR news release.

On Monday, Chevron notified DOGGR of two additional locations where oil was seeping. The locations are flowing intermittently and the fluids are contained in the same stream bed, the release says.

A cleanup plan was approved Tuesday. A berm will be built to separate the first cleanup area form other areas, according to the release.

No wildlife have been spotted, and no impacts to drinking water are anticipated, DOGGR says. The area is continuing to be monitored.

The seepage first began May 10.