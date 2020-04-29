UFW Foundation distributing 4,000 meals today to farm workers in Delano struggling due to COVID-19

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The United Farm Workers Foundation is distributing more than 4,000 meals today to farm workers and their families struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distribution, in partnership with World Central Kitchen and the Cesar Chavez Foundation, will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Forty Acres, located at 30168 Garces Hwy. in Delano. This is the second such distribution, the first of which was held on April 22 and 1,000 meals were provided.

The meals, being prepared by local restaurants, will be handed to motorists as their cars drive by at the property, the UFW Foundation said. Plans are to provide the prepared meals at least once a week in Delano and in each of the farm worker communities served through this partnership.

The foundation said people are being notified of the food distribution through the Cesar Chavez Foundation radio networks, La Campesina and Forge. Campesina radio will broadcast live from booths set up on the Forty Acres.