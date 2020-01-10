Uber letting users ride with their favorite drivers in California

Uber is now letting users schedule rides with their favorite drivers in California.

This comes as part of a set of changes to put the ride sharing company in line with a new state law regulating gig work.

In January Uber was forced to redefine which drivers were considered full-time employees and who was considered a contract worker.

The changes also means that passengers will see a price range rather than a specific price before they request certain rides.

Uber says the changes may take a bit of time to get used to but that the goal is to keep the app available to as many qualified drivers as possible.