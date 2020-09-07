U.S. Postal Service closes post offices for Labor Day, halts nearly all deliveries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Postal Service has halted nearly all deliveries this Labor Day weekend and all post offices are closed today.

Priority mail express packages will still be delivered, according to USPS, as that is a year-round service. In addition, online services such as package tracking, stamp purchases, mail holds and pickup scheduling are still available on its website.

The Postal Service is also reminding the public that stamps are also available at most grocery,

Regular service is set to resume on Tuesday.