U.S. Census Bureau hiring 700 people to assist in 2020 Census in Kern County

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it is hiring 700 people to assist in the 2020 Census effort in Kern County.

The 2020 Census Jobs website is now accepting applications for temporary census takers, who will visit households that have not responded to the census, speak with residents and use devices such as smartphones issued by the Census Bureau to collect census data.

The Census Bureau said census takers will follow local public health guidelines when they visit and will be wearing masks. They must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

To apply, visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-562-2020.