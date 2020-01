BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol reported a U-Haul crash on southbound Highway 99 near 7th Standard Road.

According to the Traffic Incident Information Page, it was a solo vehicle crash. Five gallons of gasoline leaked on the of 35 feet box van’s side.

At this time there is one lane blocked on southbound Highway 99.

CHP said this crash caused minor injuries.