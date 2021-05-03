Two people wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were wounded in a shooting in east Bakersfield earlier this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said just before 3 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Niles Street near Oregon Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. BPD said officers followed a blood trail in the area, which led them to a second victim with a minor gunshot wound.

Only the first victim that was found was taken to the hospital, according to the department. He had moderate injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.