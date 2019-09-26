Two wanted in WinCo vehicle burglary

These people are wanted by the Bakersfield Police Department in a vehicle burglary in a WinCo parking lot.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people wanted for a vehicle burglary earlier this month.

The department said at around 12:34 a.m. on Sept. 15, officers responded to a burglarized vehicle in the parking lot of WinCo, 6801 Panama Ln. The suspects have been described as being a Hispanic man Hispanic or white female.

The woman is believed to be 25-30 years old, up to 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 to 140 pounds with long blonde hair, tattoos on her chest and neck and prescription glasses. The man is believed to be within the same age range, up to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 to 180 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.