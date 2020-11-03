Two vying for new seat on KCCD board expanded this year from five trustee areas to seven

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you noticed two newcomers on your ballot running for a Kern Community College District seat that didn’t even exist before this election, your confusion is understandable.

The KCDD, which essentially manages the budgetary affairs of three two-year colleges — Porterville College, Cerro Coso College in Ridgecrest, and the flagship, Bakersfield College — has added two designated areas to its enrollment area.

And until this year, the KCCD was governed by seven elected trustees who supervised five areas within the district’s vast geographic enrollment area, the largest in the nation.

This year the KCCD, taking the initiative to align with provisions of the Voting Rights Act — provisions that have been at the center of lawsuits involving other governing bodies, like the Kern County Board of Supervisors, that prompted the creation of one or more Latino-majority districts — carved out two new, additional districts.

This election, one of those new districts — Area 6 — gets a new trustee, who will, essentially replace retiring Area 3 trustee Dennis Bebee, although the area designation will not be the same. In 2022 the other new district — most likely to be labeled Area 3 — gets its own trustee as well.

Area 4 Trustee Romeo Agbalog and Area 7 Trustee Kay Meek are both running unopposed.

Kern Community College District Chancellor Tom Burke said the addition of the two districts was a preemptive move to satisfy the law, not because the KCCD was lacking in efficient representation.

“Constituents were well served even in the previous configuration,” he said. “This was just more to get consistent with the Voting Rights Act.

The Area 6 trustee will be either Jack Lavers of Glennville or Yovani Jimenez of Lamont.

Lavers, a sixth-generation cattle rancher, says though his mother is of Mexican ancestry, he believes board’s expansion was unnecessary.

“Lines should not be drawn by your race,” he said. “That to me is inherently racist. … Everybody kind of caved and now we have this new district.”

Jimenez, a case manager for Clinica Sierra Vista, did not respond to several requests to be interviewed.

The KCCD board might seem like a race of lesser importance given all the drama of the contentious national scene, but keep in mind that it was the political launch pad of a still-prominent Kern County politician — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who was elected to the KCCD board in 2000 and served two years.