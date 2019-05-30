Two suspects wanted in residential burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in the burglary of a residence in the 200 block of Flower Street.

Police said the burglary occurred May 19.

One suspect is described as white, 5 feet 8 inches, thin build, brown hair, beard, wearing glasses, a black jackets, blue jeans and white shoes.

The other is described as black, 5 feet 8 inches, medium build, wearing a gray jacket, green pants and riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Ryan at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.