Two suspects wanted for armed robbery in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a local store in Southeast Bakersfield, Saturday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the robbery at 11-One Market on 311 E. 11th Street at 3:18 p.m. Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the business, displayed a firearm at the cashier and fled with the cash register.

The suspects fled in a grey or silver SUV-type vehicle. The suspects are described as two Hispanic men.

The first is 5’8″ with a heavy build. He is balding and has a full beard. He was wearing black sunglasses, a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is 5’7″ with a medium build. He has a mustache and was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Bakersfield Police at (661)327-7111.