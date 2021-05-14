Two people killed in central Bakersfield house fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were killed in a house fire in central Bakersfield on Thursday.

The fire happened at a home on 32nd Street near San Dimas Street. Neighbors say two people died. Although local officials have yet to confirm who died in the fire, neighbors say a couple in their 60s lived there and that the woman was disabled.

We have reached out to the Bakersfield Fire Department to learn more about the blaze. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.