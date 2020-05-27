UPDATE: Man injured in northwest Bakersfield shooting has died, BPD confirms

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call on Bandolero Way this afternoon.

UPDATE: The Bakersfield Police Department has confirmed that a man injured in this afternoon’s shooting on Bandolero Way has died and that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local law enforcement are investigating two shootings that took place early this afternoon.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Officer said at around 12:20 p.m., deputies were called out to Beech Avenue and Burbank Street after getting a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, the department said the deputies found a man had been shot and suffered major injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At around 12:50 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call in the 7100 block of Bandolero Way and found a man suffering from major injuries.