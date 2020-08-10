Two men arrested after officers find group of street racers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Sunday night after officers responded to reports of street racing activity.

Related Content BPD impounds 8 vehicles, issues 8 citations in street racing operation Video

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:47 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Wenatchee and University avenues after getting reports of street racing in the area. When officers approached a group of people there, the department said an officer was hit with a glass bottle.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to BPD. The individual who threw the bottle was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer.

The racing group was later located by officers in the Studio Movie Grill parking lot and were hostile when approached by officers, the department said. A man on a motorcycle who was approached by police resisted arrest and led officers on a short foot pursuit before being caught and arrested.

Besides the two arrests, BPD said a total of 10 vehicles were impounded.