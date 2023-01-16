(KTXL) — One Peet’s Tea and Coffee locations in Davis, California are set to vote on whether or not to unionize.

Starbucks and Peet’s Coffee have a shared history that dates back decades starting with the Seattle-based chain’s founders learning the coffee trade from Alfred Peet before they purchased the chain and sold Starbucks to Howard Schultz.

In 2012, Peet’s Coffee was sold to JAB Holding Company, a European conglomerate, which owns or has a majority stake in other national brands such as Keurig, Dr. Pepper, Krispy Kreme, and Panera Bread.

JAB Holding Company also owns Intelligentsia Coffee, one Los Angeles Location of which is also currently undergoing a unionization effort by workers.

Peet’s Tea and Coffee opened its first location in Berkeley in 1966.