Two orphans, then one: Surviving sibling still getting help from Nobody Fights Alone Foundation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Their purpose was a worthy one — come to the financial aid of two orphans, a teen and child, living alone in a hotel.

The nonprofit Nobody Fights Alone was raising money for Dafny Soto, a 19-year-old, and her brother Jared, a 7-year-old with a terminal illness, when, this morning, the mission changed drastically.

The Bakersfield-based nonprofit Nobody Fights Alone offers financial and moral support to families affected by sudden pediatric emergencies.

You may have heard about the foundation right here on KGET. Three years ago we told you the story of Brayden Eisenshink, who underwent multiple heart procedures before losing his battle in November 2018.

But his family soldiers on through Nobody Fights Alone — which this month has been fighting for 19-year-old Dafny Soto and her 7-year-old brother Jared, who suffers from severe autism as well as Dravet syndrome, a rare, drug-resistant epilepsy.

Dafny was granted temporary guardianship of her terminally ill brother last year after both their parents died — and the foundation started raising money and household goods to help move them from a hotel to an apartment.

Johnny Bedingfield, co-founder of Nobody Fights Alone, said he was struck by the enormity of Dafny’s burden.

“It just blew me away that you lost your mom to cancer and your dad decided to take his own life, and their parents have a 7 year old autistic son, and they’re orphans. This is a 19-year-old girl — I have a 19-year-old daughter — and to think she’s going to take this on.”

But then things changed. Wednesday morning, unexpectedly but not, Jared passed away.

Melinda Clemmer of Clemmer and Company real estate services and secretary of Nobody Fights Alone, said that news threw them all for a loop. But the plan essentially remained the plan.

“We were just going to continue to push on,” she said. “The cars keep pulling up and dropping off things. We are still going to give Dafny the apartment. She’s still here. Hopefully we can guide her to be a productive piece of society and overcome her trials and tribulations.”

{With the help of volunteers for the nonprofit, Dafny moved into her new apartment — sadly without her last remaining family member. Members of the foundation hope this little lift, inadequate though it may seem compared to her losses, will help her move on toward a productive life.

For now, though, Dafny Soto grieves as she puts her house in order, literally and figuratively.

To help Dafny or the organization itself, you can visit their Facebook or the Vinmo app — just search for Nobody Fights Alone. Or to drop off household donations, visit 9901 Rosedale Highway anytime 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.