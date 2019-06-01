Two men wanted in pizza shop robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local pizza shop in southwest Bakersfield was robbed with a gun, one suspect was arrested, but two are still at-large.

On Friday, around 10:20 p.m., Bakersfield Police responded to Papa John’s Pizza on White Lane for a robbery.

Police say they located the suspect’s vehicle and the suspects led them on a short pursuit.

According to BPD, three suspects fled from the car on foot and officers arrested one of the men, 27-year-old, Ulises Candelario.

Candelario was charged with robbery, conspiracy and resisting arrest.

The other two suspects were described as Hispanic, six feet tall and were last seen wearing dark blue hoodies and dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men call BPD at 327-7111.