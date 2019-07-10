Two men wanted for Mobil burglary

Two men are wanted for burglarizing a Mobil gas station in June.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying the two men that burglarized the Mobil at 2 Oak Street around 3:40 a.m. on June 29.

One man was described as a white male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, white shoes, camouflage backpack. He was also riding a black bicycle with red wheels.

The other man was described as a white male, standing 5 feet 9 inches with a slim build. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, black t-shirt with a logo on back, jean shorts, and black-and-white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 661-326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.