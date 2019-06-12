Two men rescued from the Kern River after falling out of inflatable pool toy

Two men were rescued from the Kern River on Sunday evening after falling out of an inflatable pool toy that resembles a raft.

Around 6:15 p.m. KCSO responded to the Sandy Flat Campground in the Kern Valley.

The Kern Valley Search and Rescue located one man clinging to a tree in the middle of the river and another man was swept away and found by rescuers downstream on the shore.

Both men were medially evaluated and helped back to the campground.

KCSO reminds people to wear a life jacket and not to use unsafe water equipment as the river flow is very high this year.