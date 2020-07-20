Two men arrested for illegal firearm possession

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Friday after two weapons were found during a vehicle search.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 10:39 p.m., an officer was patrolling in the 1200 block of Texas Street when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for code violations. During a search of the vehicle, the department said the officer found two concealed loaded firearms.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as 23-year-old Eugene Roby and 22-year-old Treshaun Hollins. BPD said they are both documented gang members and convicted felons prohibited from firearm possession.

They were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of several firearms-related offenses and gang participation.