Two men arrested for firearm and drugs in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Two men were arrested Saturday for possession of a firearm and drugs in South Bakersfield.

According to BPD, officers conducted a vehicle enforcement stop on Saturday in the 2100 block of Hughes Lane.

During the operation, the driver, Richard Martinez, 26, showed symptoms of impairment. The passenger, Hector Carrera, 45, was in possession of suspected drugs.

After searching the vehicle, officers found an SKS assault rifle with two high capacity magazines.

Martinez and Carrera were booked into the Kern county Jail for firearm and drug-related charges.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111.