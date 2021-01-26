Two men arrested after leading officers on vehicle pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Saturday after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 11:53 a.m., officers found a Hyundai Elantra suspected to be involved in several recent grand thefts in the Fresno area and was involved in a pursuit. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit was ended due to the driver’s erratic behavior and the danger to the public, according to BPD. However, with the assistance of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officers were able to locate the Elantra again.

BPD said the vehicle was disabled after officers used tire deflation devices. Brian Martin, a 32-year-old Oakland resident, and Lewis Butler, a 31-year-old Antioch resident, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot in the area of Ming Avenue and southbound Highway 99. However, the department said they were quickly detained.

Martin was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for a parole violation warrant and suspicion of evading police, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. Butler was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property, conspiracy and resisting arrest.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating the theft offenses which occurred in their jurisdiction, according to BPD.