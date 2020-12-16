Two men arrested after large amounts of meth, cocaine found in vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Tuesday after around 15 pounds of methamphetamine and a kilogram of cocaine were found in a vehicle with the help of a K-9.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Seventh Standard Road at Galpin Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, the department said a K-9 became alert around the vehicle.

The deputies located and seized the meth, estimated to be worth around $136,000, and the cocaine, an estimated street value of $80,000.

Martin Vergara-Villalobos, 32, and 46-year-old Jose Vegara-Villalobos were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, transportation of methamphetamine and cocaine, sales of methamphetamine and cocaine and for a traffic infraction.