Two magnitude 4 quakes rattle areas near Ridgecrest

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.4 earthquake hit an area 36 miles north northwest of Ridgecrest Tuesday evening.

According to data on the USGS’ website, the 4.4.-magnitude quake struck just before 7:30 p.m.

The USGS said the quake’s depth was measured at 3.9 kilometers, or about 2.4 miles beneath the surface.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office did not receive any calls about the Tuesday evening quake.

Seismologists at the U.S. Geological Survey have said the region can expect aftershocks from the July 4 and July 5 earthquakes for months.

Earlier in the day, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 12 miles north northeast of Ridgecrest at around 1:15 p.m.