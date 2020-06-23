Two local leaders join CSUB’s African American Advisory Council

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield announced today that two Kern County leaders have agreed to join President Lynnette Zelezny’s African-American Advisory Council to offer guidance as the university pursues its mission to make higher education accessible, equitable and welcoming for all students.

CSUB alumnus Traco Matthews, human resources director for staff development at Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and Katie Russell, recently appointed as the first African American woman to lead the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, have joined the council effective immediately, according to CSUB.

“Traco is at the forefront of the conversation about racial justice and equality in our community,” Zelezny said. “And Katie is new to our community, bringing fresh perspectives and experiences to Kern County. Both will bring energy and passion to the council.”

Matthews, who has a bachelor’s degree in economics from UC Davis and a master’s from CSUB, thanked President Zelezny for the invitation to lend his voice to the council.

“I’m truly honored to serve on the African-American Advisory Council for CSUB,” he said. “When given the opportunities to engage, blacks have always found great success through education. I look forward to bringing my experiences and voice to the council to advocate for black students in this community.”

The university said Russell brings 25 years of experience at Fresno Unified School District. She was an elementary teacher for 10 years before she became an administrator at the elementary and then middle-school level for 11 years. She comes to Panama-Buena Vista from her role as an instructional superintendent, CSUB said.

“I value diversity, educational excellence and equity, focused on building collaborative relationships with parents, students and the community,” Russell said.

The president’s African-American Advisory Council provides guidance, information and diverse perspectives to leadership at CSU Bakersfield. The goal of the council is to ensure CSUB remains focused on being a welcoming environment for all students and clearing hurdles to success.