Two juveniles arrested for an attempted carjacking

BPD – Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two juveniles are behind bars after a police pursuit. Bakersfield Police were called out to the area of 34th and Q Street regarding an attempted carjacking around 9:08 p.m. on December 12.

The victim of the incident said she was in the 3600 block of Q Street when a suspect brandished a firearm and demanded her vehicle. The victim told police she was able to flee the scene and contact them.

Shortly after, officers responded to the 3600 block of Q Street where numerous individuals ran from police. Officers chased the suspects and detained five juveniles and two black male adults.

Two of the juveniles, ages 13 and 17, were in possession of loaded firearms. A third firearm was located abandoned in a fanny-pack, nearby. The investigation revealed the 17-year-old juvenile was responsible for the attempted carjacking.

Both juveniles were transported and booked into the Kern County Juvenile Detention Facility. The 13-year-old juvenile was booked for possession of firearms and gang charges, among others. The 17-year-old juvenile was booked for possession of firearms and attempted carjacking charges. The other individuals arrested were interviewed and released, pending further investigation.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111.