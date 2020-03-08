Two injured, one arrested in DUI crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured and one was arrested for Felony DUI causing injury early Sunday, just after midnight. This crash happened near 24th and Myrtle Street.

The Bakersfield Police Department responded to an injury crash in the 2300 block of Myrtle Street.

Police said upon arrival, officers discovered the crash involved a single pickup that was still on fire. The driver of the vehicle was able to exit, however two additional adult passengers were trapped inside.

Officers were able to remove the trapped occupants from the car to safety and extinguish the fire. The two passengers suffered moderate injuries, were transported to local area hospitals and are currently in stable condition, that is according to BPD.

Bakersfield Police’s preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the car was traveling eastbound on 24th street when he drove off the roadway and struck a roadway barrier near Myrtle street.

Police said 21-year-old Keven Aranda remained at the scene and was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for Felony DUI causing injury, and booked into the Kern County Jail.