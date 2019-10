Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue team recovered two girls who got stuck in the Kern River on Sunday.

The department said one of the girls was out of the water on a rock but was stuck in the middle of the river. The other girl was in the river holding onto another rock. The team was able to use a helicopter to pull the girls from the river with the help of the Kern County Fire Department.

The girls didn’t have any significant injuries, KCSO said.