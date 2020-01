BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two quakes rattled Northern and Southern California and felt by thousands.

The latest was a magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook Southern California.

The epicenter was near Oxnard and happened just after 2 a.m. and about three hours earlier, a 3.9 quake rattled the bay area.

Although both of these quakes are relatively small the USGS says the shaking was strong enough for dishes to rattle or pictures or light fixtures to swing.