Deadly car crash investigation near Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash this morning in Arvin, near the corner of South Fairfax Road and Bear Mountain Blvd. Tuesday morning.

At about 5:41 a.m., officers responded to a major injury crash, killing one person, says CHP.

Six other individuals received minor injuries. Out of the six, five people were transported to area hospitals.

CHP says two vehicles were involved, one was a Chevy Suburban and was traveling westbound on Bear Mountain Blvd. Another car, a Dodge Caliber, was traveling southbound on Fairfax Road and made a direct left turn in front of the SUV. As they entered the intersection, the SUV tried to take an evasive action, but it was too late.

The SUV rolled and then came to rest on its tires. One of the passengers on the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene, according to CHP.

Officers do not suspect any drugs or alcohol were involved in this accident. The people involved in the crash are believed to be farmworkers and were on their way to work.

At this time, the intersection is blocked until the investigation is finished.

The Kern County Fire Department is also on scene.

This is a developing story, we’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.