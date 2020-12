LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a major-injury collision involving two big rigs on Interstate 5 near Lost Hills.

The department said at around 6:36 a.m., it received reports of a collision on I-5 just north of Main Drain Road between a semi and a Bobtail truck. A pickup truck may also have been involved in the collision.

